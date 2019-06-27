Dickinson Wright Snags IP Duo From Cantor Colburn In Mich.

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has lured a five-person legal team away from Cantor Colburn LLP, bringing on two intellectual property attorneys with nearly five decades of combined experience in patent prosecution and IP transactions. Scott McBain and Paul Rodriguez joined Dickinson Wright's Troy, Michigan, office as members, the firm announced in June, deepening the firm's expertise in IP work for the automotive industry. They also brought several legal assistants with them. The two attorneys, who both primarily focus on patent prosecution and preparation, told Law360 that they decided to make the move from Cantor Colburn, an IP boutique, in order to offer...

