Canada's Northleaf Nets CA$300M For Venture Capital Fund

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Canadian private investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners said Tuesday that it has closed its latest fund after securing CA$300 million ($223.6 million) from limited partners, with plans to invest in Canadian venture capital fund managers. The fund is called Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund II, or NVCF II, according to a statement. It is part of the Canadian government's so-called Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative, which aims to stimulate growth in the country’s venture capital sector by investing in VC funds. NVCF II began fundraising in December 2018, and to date has already pledged capital to three venture capital fund managers: iNovia Capital,...

