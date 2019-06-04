Velocity Capital Leans Into Fintech With New $118M Fund

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Velocity Capital, which is ramping up its holdings in up-and-coming financial technology businesses, said Tuesday that a new fintech fund has raised €105 million ($118 million). Amsterdam-based Velocity said the FinTech Ventures Fund is focused on early stage companies in the fintech space, particularly those who have “leaders with vision, determination, and strong business models.” The firm did not specify the size of the investments it plans to make in these entities, but said it expects to contribute to businesses on a long-term basis because FinTech Ventures is an evergreen fund. Velocity said the fund already consists of a portfolio of companies...

