Glennmont Grabs €850M For European Clean Energy Fund

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- London-based Glennmont Partners, a private fund manager focused solely on investments in European clean energy infrastructure projects, said Tuesday that it has clinched its latest fund after soaring past its original target and raking in €850 million ($956 million) from limited partners. The fund, billed as Clean Energy Fund III, will seek to pour capital into clean energy infrastructure projects across Europe, according to a statement. Glennmont targets investments in an array of related projects, including wind farms, biomass power stations, solar parks and small-scale hydro power plants. The new fund marks the first time Glennmont is targeting offshore wind projects...

