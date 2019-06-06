Senate Finance Committee Chief Tax Counsel Heads To KPMG

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A former chief tax counsel for U.S. Senate Finance Committee Republicans who helped craft the 2017 federal tax overhaul has joined KPMG LLP’s federal legislative and regulatory services group for its national tax practice in Washington, D.C. Jennifer Acuña's experience drafting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the staff of the Finance Committee will help her advise companies on developments in federal tax legislation and regulation, KPMG said in an announcement Monday. Acuña told Law360 that she had intended to spend her career on Capitol Hill, but after the passage of the TCJA she decided going back to the private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS