Feds Win Bid To Stop Unapproved Stem Cell Treatment

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has stopped a Florida clinic from offering a stem cell procedure to treat various illnesses after finding that the cells were subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, ruling that the cells at issue are a drug under federal law. 

U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro handed the federal government summary judgment on Monday in its suit against US Stem Cell Clinic LLC and US Stem Cell Inc., which take fat from patients, isolate certain stem cells and put the cells back into the patients for treatment. The clinic had claimed that since the cells naturally occur in...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

May 9, 2018

