Feds Win Bid To Stop Unapproved Stem Cell Treatment

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has stopped a Florida clinic from offering a stem cell procedure to treat various illnesses after finding that the cells were subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, ruling that the cells at issue are a drug under federal law. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro handed the federal government summary judgment on Monday in its suit against US Stem Cell Clinic LLC and US Stem Cell Inc., which take fat from patients, isolate certain stem cells and put the cells back into the patients for treatment. The clinic had claimed that since the cells naturally occur in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS