'I'm Sorry Babe' And Other Lessons In Proofreading Patents

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Patents can be long, often technical documents. And sometimes mistakes happen. It could be a typo, adding a letter or two to a word. Or it could be a message to someone's significant other that is accidentally dropped into the description of the invention. Here are a few patent mishaps that were unfortunate enough to have slipped through the cracks. 'I'm Sorry Babe' Meyer Products, a Cleveland company that makes snowplows and salt spreaders, came up with a new way to install auxiliary headlights and turn signals on a vehicle. This could be useful, for example, when a snowplow is attached...

