K&L Gates Nabs Labor, Employment Pro From Fox Rothschild

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has beefed up its presence in Pittsburgh by scooping up a labor and employment attorney who has left Fox Rothschild LLP after 12 years. David J. Garraux made the move over to K&L Gates's labor, employment and workplace safety group, the firm said in a June 4 announcement, adding that he has joined as a partner. Garraux told Law360 on Thursday it was the people and the platform that made him want to join the firm, saying that the folks at K&L Gates are eager to collaborate. "There's a deep bench that covers a lot of overlapping practice...

