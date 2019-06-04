Justice's Son John Scalia Returns To Greenberg Traurig In Va.

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- John Scalia, a son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has rejoined the labor and employment practice at Greenberg Traurig LLP after stints at Littler and Pillsbury, the firm said Tuesday. Scalia, who represents employers in a wide array of matters, first joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in 2001 and worked at the firm for more than a decade, departing for Littler Mendelson PC in 2013 before joining Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP two years later. He rejoins Greenberg Traurig with his previous title and will be based in its Northern Virginia office. “I am delighted to be once again working with my...

