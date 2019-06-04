China's Huatai Seeks To Raise $500M Through London Link

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Chinese broker Huatai Securities said Tuesday it is planning to raise $500 million on the London Stock Exchange, seeking to become the first Chinese company to list shares in the U.K. through a new program that seeks to integrate the two countries' capital markets. Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. said it plans to offer up 82,515,000 global depositary receipts, or GDRs, each of which is equal to 10 A shares of Huatai, that will be eligible to trade on the "Shanghai-London Stock Connect" segment of LSE's main market. The company expects to net $500 million from this issuance. The Shanghai-London connection, formalized last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS