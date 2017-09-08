Tiffany Rips Costco's 'False Narrative' At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Tiffany & Co. is urging the Second Circuit to uphold a $25 million trademark victory against Costco Wholesale Corp. over diamond engagement rings, asking the appeals court to ignore the retailer's "false narrative." More than six years after the jeweler sued Costco for using "Tiffany" on signage for rings, Tiffany asked the appeals court Wednesday to affirm a lower court ruling that held the big-box retailer liable for trademark infringement and counterfeiting. Costco is currently appealing that decision, arguing it was allowed to use the name as a reference to a common style of engagement ring pioneered by Tiffany's founder, but...

