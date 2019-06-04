Coke Florida Owner Can't Escape Chancery Stock Award Case

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge said Tuesday the owner of a Florida Coca-Cola bottling operation had conflicts of interest that support an inference he may have acted in bad faith when denying a former executive performance-based stock awards, but tossed the remainder of the employee's claims. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said in an order that Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Holdings LLC's owner had in interest in how many restricted stock units would be awarded to former President and CEO Reginald Goins and what value would be given to the units because the owner and his family owned the rest of the equity...

