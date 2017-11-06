Walmart Workers' Attys Taken To Task For 11th-Hour Request

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge upbraided the attorneys representing four women suing Walmart for gender bias after they submitted a request for a page-limit extension at 10 p.m. on Friday, just two hours before the response was due, saying it put the court in an "untenable position." In a short docket order Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said attorneys for four former Walmart Inc. workers, who were members of a class dissolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in Walmart v. Dukes, had waited until the eleventh hour to ask for a page enlargement for their response to Walmart's motion...

