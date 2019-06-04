Deals Rumor Mill: BRF, China Three Gorges, Volkswagen

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Some of Brazilian food giant BRF SA’s board members are resistant to talks about merging with rival Marfrig, Reuters reported Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that BRF’s board did not unanimously vote to approve talks. The report states that those opposed to talks expressed concern about how a merger would help shrink debt and restructure operations, a current strategy of BRF’s chairman and CEO. Chinese state-owned power company China Three Gorges Corp. is mulling a deal for the Brazilian business of Energias de Portugal, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. According to the report, CTG is considering merging their respective Brazilian assets...

