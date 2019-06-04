Forest Labs Scorched By 'Displeased' Judge After Fire Drill

Law360, New York (June 4, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- After a fire drill delay, a Manhattan federal judge fumed at Forest Laboratories LLC on Tuesday for failing to disclose a memo earlier in an antitrust suit alleging that the drugmaker blocked generic alternatives to its Namenda Alzheimer’s treatment, saying she was "very displeased with Forest." U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon upbraided the drugmaker for its conduct, calling its excuses “too cute by half” and blasting the late disclosure, ruling that if “someone laid eyes on it” on Dec. 9, it should have been disclosed the next day, not months later. Before the hearing, the court had asked Forest in a...

