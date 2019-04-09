FDA, Indivior Say Braeburn Fibbing In Opioid Exclusivity Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Indivior Inc. are accusing Braeburn Inc. of exaggerating the science behind its opioid-addiction drug Brixadi in hopes of starting sales that are blocked by exclusivity for a rival drug marketed by Indivior. In separate motions for summary judgment, the FDA and Indivior on Monday told a D.C. federal court that Braeburn is misrepresenting the clinical research behind once-monthly Brixadi in order to dodge three-year exclusivity that shields Indivior’s rival buprenorphine injection Sublocade from competition. Both motions accused Braeburn, which filed suit in April, of incorrectly suggesting that Brixadi’s clinical trials show it can be...

