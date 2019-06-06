Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fund Manager Distances Himself From $1.9B Danish Tax Fraud

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 5:59 PM BST) -- A former employee at Solo Capital Partners Ltd. has distanced himself from the defunct U.K. firm’s alleged involvement at the center of multinational scam to cheat Denmark out of billions of dollars in reimbursed taxes, saying he only had a “limited awareness” that the fund was engaged in so-called dividend arbitrage.

Edo Barac, who worked as Solo Capital, or SCP, and was a consultant to the firm’s founder Sanjay Shah, said he was not involved in any business relating to dividend arbitrage involving Denmark in defense documents filed May 31 in the High Court in London.

“Barac’s role within SCP was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Most Popular