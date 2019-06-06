London Investment Co. Settles Claim It Conned Trader

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 8:09 PM BST) -- A London-based investment firm has settled a lawsuit brought by a trader who claimed the firm misrepresented a job it offered her to convince her to leave ED&F Man Capital Markets, new court documents show. A claim brought by Maria Faria da Silva against her former employer R-Cap Management (UK) Ltd. has been stayed in the High Court after the parties reached a settlement in full and final resolution of the dispute, according to an order filed with the High Court on Monday. “Upon the parties having agreed terms … by consent it is ordered all further proceedings in this claim...

