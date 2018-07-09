Biofuel Co. Founders Push To Kill Ex-Partner's Ch. 11 Fee Bid

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Former partners in a defunct biofuel company urged a Florida federal court Monday not to award attorney fees to another partner who claims they wrongly forced the business into involuntary bankruptcy and asked the court to allow a pending appeal they brought to run its course. In a joint response to Global Energies LLC co-founder Joseph P. Wortley's attorney fees motion, fellow co-founder James Juranitch, shareholder Richard Tarrant and his investment entity Chrispus Venture Capital LLC, and bankruptcy attorney Chad P. Pugatch told U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles that he should wait to address the matter until the Eleventh Circuit...

