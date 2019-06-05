Path Looks Clear For Rookie Judge To Join 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Despite serving as a Pennsylvania federal judge for less than a year, Peter Phipps appeared Wednesday to be set for Senate Judiciary Committee approval to a seat on the Third Circuit. Judge Phipps — who now serves as a federal judge in the Western District of Pennsylvania — was nominated by President Donald Trump on May 3 and received little pushback from committee Republicans, despite having held his current judicial post since only October. Phipps was a longtime Department of Justice attorney and previous Jones Day associate. He did face some questioning regarding his lack of experience as a judge from Senate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS