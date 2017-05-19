Nationwide Must Face In-House Atty's Disability Bias Claim

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An in-house trial attorney at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. who had parts of each leg amputated may have been discriminated against in his firing, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso's Monday order moved the case over whether the insurance company fired trial attorney Kevin Greenwood on the basis of his disability one step closer to a jury trial. Greenwood was diagnosed with vascular disease about a decade after he first started working at Nationwide in 1998, and ultimately had parts of each leg amputated, according to court documents. "He faces challenges that I hope most of us...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS