CRA Modernization Talks 'Productive,' FDIC Head Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators are continuing to have "productive" talks around an interagency push to modernize Community Reinvestment Act regulations and may team up on a small-dollar lending policy, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday in a talk that also touched on her agency's efforts to promote innovation. Speaking in Washington, D.C., at an event hosted by the Community Development Bankers Association, FDIC Chairwoman Jelena McWilliams said that her agency, the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have been meeting regularly for some time now to try to hammer out a set of priorities for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS