Profit Split Is Tough Solution To Digital Tax, Experts Say

Law360, Washington (June 4, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The profit split method stands a decent chance of becoming the internationally agreed approach to taxing the digital economy, but it will be far from easy to apply, according to transfer pricing specialists speaking at a conference Tuesday. Katherine Amos, vice president of global transfer pricing and tax disputes at Johnson & Johnson, said officials designing the digital tax regime should be aware of the complications in the residual profit split method — one of the approaches floated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in its work plan released Friday. Amos spoke on the second day of the 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS