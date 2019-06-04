Pa. Judge Lets Highmark In On Hearing To Extend UPMC Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Highmark will get to testify next week when the Pennsylvania attorney general and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center square off over the state's ability to extend the deal keeping Highmark and UPMC together after a state appellate judge denied UPMC's motion to exclude the insurer from the hearing Tuesday. Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson denied UPMC's motion to preclude Highmark Inc. from offering testimony or evidence at the two-day hearing focused on the "narrow question" of what the parties intended when they signed the consent decrees preserving in-network access to UPMC for Highmark patients until June 30, and whether the modification...

