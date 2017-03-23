AusTex Oil Hits Ch. 11 Amid $32M Shareholder Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company AusTex Oil has filed for Chapter 11 in Oklahoma bankruptcy court in a bid to evenly distribute the $16 million it received from selling off its assets to creditors demanding twice that amount. In a first-day declaration filed Monday, board member Richard Adrey said AusTex Oil Ltd. was laid low by a suit filed in 2017 by preferred shareholders Bruce Forman and Weider Health and Fitness demanding they be allowed to redeem their shares after AusTex unexpectedly terminated two executives. Other preferred shareholders then tried to cash out, which in turn led to a liquidity crisis that...

