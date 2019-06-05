Deal To End $367M White Eagle Lender Fight Gets Court Nod

Law360, Wilmington (June 5, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved a settlement Wednesday between life insurance investment firm White Eagle Asset Portfolio LP and its secured lender that will end a fight over $367 million in prepetition debt and allow the Chapter 11 case to move toward confirmation. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross overruled the objections of the U.S. Trustee's Office to approve the settlement, saying the watchdog’s arguments about the breadth of releases included in the settlement didn’t jibe with the facts of the case. He said the dispute between White Eagle and lender LNV Corp. was central to the...

