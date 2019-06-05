Kalobios Successor Sued Over Drug Development Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Savant Neglected Diseases LLC sued Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s successor company late Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, saying it has abandoned its contractual obligation to develop a tropical parasitic disease treatment and is trying to transfer valuable intellectual property in breach of that deal. Savant alleges that Humanigen Inc. ceased its efforts to gain regulatory approval for benznidazole as a treatment for Chagas' disease after it lost the race for approval to a competitor that allegedly misappropriated clinical information related to the drug. Humanigen is also accused of taking steps to improperly transfer the intellectual property related to the drug to a third...

