Saul Ewing Atty's Artistic Vision Thrives After Losing Eyesight

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Writing fiction was always just a hobby for Joel Burcat, something to pursue in the dark hours after finishing his day's work, but after losing his eyesight and his environmental law practice last year, he found himself with a chance to turn it into something more than a pastime. In the year and a half since his vision faded as a result of a rare medical condition and he wound down his practice at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, Burcat, 64, has written his fifth novel and the fourth in a series of legal environmental thrillers. The first installment of that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS