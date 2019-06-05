Cellino & Barnes Feud Sparks Name Fight Over Spouse's Firm

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Cellino & Barnes PC, the personal injury firm with the catchy jingle and ubiquitous billboards, has accused the family of one of its name partners of unlawfully infringing the firm's well-known trademarks when they launched a rival shop, in the latest schism to rock the Buffalo, New York-based firm. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York federal court, name partner Stephen Barnes, acting on behalf of the firm he co-owns, said the wife and daughters of his estranged partner Ross Cellino inappropriately used the "Cellino" name and other hallmarks of the Cellino & Barnes brand when they opened a personal...

