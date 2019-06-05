Key Democrats Outline NAFTA 2.0 Wish List

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A group of moderate Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday came out with their conditions for passing the revised North American Free Trade Agreement, calling for an improvement of the deal's labor and environmental rules as well as a deescalation of President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Mexico. The New Democrat Coalition, led by Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., typically backs the passage of free trade agreements. The coalition said it supports the new NAFTA, rebranded as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, although its approval comes with a few caveats. Notably, the coalition emphasized the importance of ensuring that the deal's labor and environmental provisions do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS