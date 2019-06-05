Ex-Allen & Overy Treasury Official Confirmed As CFTC Head

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed U.S. Department of the Treasury official Heath Tarbert to lead the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, putting the former Allen & Overy partner on track to succeed outgoing chairman Christopher Giancarlo next month. The Senate voted 85-9 to appoint Tarbert chairman of the country’s derivatives regulator, a job he'll start on July 15. The vote followed an earlier 84-9 Senate decision to confirm Tarbert as commissioner. Nine Democrats dissented in both instances. Tarbert is well-versed in global financial and regulatory matters. He has served as the Treasury Department’s acting undersecretary for international affairs since...

