Munich Re Unit Inks Settlement After £6M Mansion Fire

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 12:51 PM BST) -- Four brothers who bought a 19th century mansion only for it burn down less than year later as it was being restored have settled their £6 million ($7.6 million) lawsuit against a subsidiary of German insurance giant Munich Re for failing to pay out, according to court documents. Salim, Imtiaz, Imran and Zakir Patel agreed a settlement with HSB Engineering Insurance Ltd. on May 20, little more than a year after they sued the insurer for failing to indemnify them for damage to Alston Hall, a 32-room Gothic property in the northern county of Lancashire. The property went up in flames in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS