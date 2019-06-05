Pravati Capital Launches Consulting Co. For Firm Managers

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Pravati Capital has expanded its offerings by creating a separate consulting business that will provide advice to law firms on matters such as business decisions, strategy and best practices, the company said Wednesday. Pravati Management Group will function as a management consultant for its clients, providing advice on matters such as how to best acquire talent, whether to engage in a merger and acquisition, how to structure finances and operations, and how to develop marketing plans, according to the company’s announcement. The management group will also assist law firms with deciding how to access and manage finances so they...

