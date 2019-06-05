Ex-AIG Execs Fight Firm's Challenge To Unpaid Bonus Ruling

Law360, London (June 5, 2019, 10:52 PM BST) -- A group of former AIG executives asked a London judge Wednesday to strike "repackaged" arguments the company sought to make in challenging a judgment finding the financial services giant reneged on deferred bonus promises possibly worth more than $100 million. Daniel Oudkerk of Essex Court Chambers, representing the former executives of AIG Management France SA and AIG Financial Products Corp., said the companies shouldn't be allowed to reargue certain defenses and introduce new points during the second half of a bifurcated trial scheduled for January 2020, where only damages are to be assessed. In their suit, the former AIG financial products...

