Two La. Enviro Researchers Charged With Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Two former water research institute employees allegedly tried to steal software worth millions that allowed the organization to model how the Mississippi delta's environment would change, according to a Louisiana federal court indictment unsealed Tuesday. Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu, who worked at the Water Institute of the Gulf, face charges relating to the theft of the "basin wide model," which is proprietary software that had taken years for the research organization to develop, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors alleged the pair schemed to download the software onto Hu's personal devices and use it to benefit themselves. In January, Hu was...

