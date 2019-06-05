5-Nation Tax Crime Group Cites Progress In Joint Crackdown

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The heads of a five-nation group that’s cracking down on transnational tax crimes said Wednesday that their first year of collaboration has sparked new cases and sped development of existing ones but hasn’t yet led to a prosecution. However, group members — from the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia — said they have been involved in over 50 investigations involving “sophisticated international enablers of tax evasion, including a global financial institution and its intermediaries who facilitate taxpayers to hide their income and assets.” In addition, details of “many investigations are on the way” even though they can’t...

