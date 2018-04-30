MoFo Says Female Attys Alleging Bias Were Treated Fairly

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP provided detailed stories to a California federal court Tuesday of times it says female attorneys suing the law firm for sex discrimination fell short of expectations, and thus were rightly held back from advancing, passed by for a bonus or fired. Replying to an amended complaint filed last month in the $200 million sex and pregnancy discrimination lawsuit, Morrison & Foerster said that discrimination did not factor into the negative job outcomes for the female attorneys, suggesting that instead the cause was the attorneys' own sub-par job performance. "Morrison is committed to treating its associates fairly, and...

