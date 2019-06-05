ABA Urged Not To Hold Meeting In Atlanta Over Abortion Law

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Several hundred members of the American Bar Association have urged its board of governors not to move the 2021 midyear meeting from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, citing Georgia's recent "draconian anti-choice legislation." The 243 signers said in a letter Tuesday that the measure, which bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, shows "flagrant disregard for the health and lives of women." The ABA needs to be consistent with its values when selecting a location for its meetings, the letter said. "Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, and those other states that have rushed to implement these onerous new laws demonstrate contempt...

