Robinson & Cole Adds Bankruptcy Partner To New Del. Office

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Robinson & Cole LLP is continuing to expand its new office in Wilmington, Delaware, with the addition of a new bankruptcy and reorganization partner coming from Venable LLP. Jamie L. Edmonson, who started at the firm on Monday, is the latest partner to join the practice group at the new office, which opened in January, the firm announced Tuesday. Edmonson joins Natalie D. Ramsey, Mark A. Fink and Davis Lee Wright, who joined as partners earlier in the year. Edmonson said in a phone interview Thursday that she wanted to help the firm build its bankruptcy practice in Delaware and nationally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS