15 Minutes With CVS Health's General Counsel

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT) -- The moment that CVS Health general counsel Tom Moriarty is most proud of as a lawyer was the November completion of CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna. Tom Moriarty Currently: Executive vice president, chief policy and external affairs officer, and general counsel, CVS Health Previously: Chief strategy officer and general counsel, CVS Health Law school: University of Virginia School of Law In a recent interview with Law360, Moriarty explained how the CVS Health and Aetna Inc. teams navigated a complex state and federal regulatory approval process before completing the transaction. A D.C. federal judge is currently reviewing the U.S. Department of Justice's 2018 decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS