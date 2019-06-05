Wash. Floats Plan To Boost White Collar OT Salary Threshold

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Washington state employment regulators have unveiled a proposed rule to hike the minimum salary amount that white collar workers must earn to qualify for overtime exemption to nearly $50,000 per year for big companies and about $35,000 for small businesses, which comes as the federal government ponders a more modest increase. The state's Department of Labor & Industries proposed Tuesday to raise the salary threshold above which white collar employees can be exempted from overtime pay to around about $35,000 a year, or $675 per week, for employers with less than 50 workers, and approximately $49,000 annually, or $945 weekly, for...

