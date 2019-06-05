Johns Hopkins Settles Nurses' Union Suppression Claims

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- National Nurses United on Wednesday announced a deal with Johns Hopkins Hospital resolving allegations that the Johns Hopkins University affiliate trampled on nurses' labor rights by trying to suppress their ongoing organizing campaign. The deal, which was struck May 15 and approved by a National Labor Relations Board official May 26, ended allegations that the hospital made workers think it was monitoring them for union action. It also settled claims that the hospital violated labor law by barring off-duty nurses from accessing break rooms and other areas for organizing purposes and by blocking nurses from discussing the drive at work while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS