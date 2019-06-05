Expect IRS Crypto Guidance On Basis, Hard Forks, Attys Say

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Highly anticipated IRS guidance on cryptocurrency will likely address cost basis and the treatment of hard forks, or the splitting of cryptocurrency blockchain, and will likely be more authoritative than guidance put out in 2014, a tax attorney said Wednesday. Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in recent public remarks that upcoming cryptocurrency guidance will likely take the form of a revenue ruling and revenue procedure carry more regulatory weight than a regulatory notice, according to Steven Richard Toscher of Hochman Salkin Toscher Perez PC, who spoke during a webinar on the tax treatment of cryptocurrency. “At a time when we don’t see many...

