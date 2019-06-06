Cannabis Investors Should Beware Money Laundering Risk

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The last few years have seen a widespread relaxation of restrictions on the production and supply of cannabis. The U.K. introduced a licensing scheme in 2018 to allow doctors to prescribe cannabis products in certain cases. Canada has gone further, legalizing the drug even recreationally. The situation in the U.S. is more complex. At federal level cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug, meaning that its production, sale and use are unlawful. The position in individual states, however, varies, with the majority allowing cannabis for medical purposes, and some permitting recreational use. The overall trend toward deregulation has naturally encouraged significant growth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS