Perrigo Set Up Israeli Co. To Skip Tax, US Says In $163M Row

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Perrigo created an Israeli subsidiary in 2006 as an “empty box,” and the assignment of a heartburn drug contract to the subsidiary should be disregarded in a $163 million tax dispute, the U.S. has told a Michigan federal court. Perrigo Israel LLC, the overseas company created by Perrigo Co., existed only on paper, had no money or employees and lacked legal powers, at least when it was formed in 2006, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a motion for summary judgment dated May 31 and filed Wednesday. Perrigo created the limited liability company to buy omeprazole tablets — designed as generic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS