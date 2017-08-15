Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Perrigo Set Up Israeli Co. To Skip Tax, US Says In $163M Row

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Perrigo created an Israeli subsidiary in 2006 as an “empty box,” and the assignment of a heartburn drug contract to the subsidiary should be disregarded in a $163 million tax dispute, the U.S. has told a Michigan federal court.

Perrigo Israel LLC, the overseas company created by Perrigo Co., existed only on paper, had no money or employees and lacked legal powers, at least when it was formed in 2006, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a motion for summary judgment dated May 31 and filed Wednesday.

Perrigo created the limited liability company to buy omeprazole tablets — designed as generic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Michigan Western

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 15, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular