In Her Own Words: 4 Of Ginsburg's Strongest Bench Dissents

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- As the senior member of the Supreme Court's often frustrated minority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's iconic voice in recent years often sounded in dissent — particularly in politically divisive cases, such as abortion, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act. In her early days on the court, Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87 after a protracted battle with cancer, did not often read from the bench, an act viewed as one reserved only for when the dissenter thinks the majority is particularly misguided. But she took that step more frequently with the advent of the Roberts court, as the center...

