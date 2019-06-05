Philly Agrees To Pay EPA $6.54M For Landfill Cleanup

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia on Wednesday agreed to pay $6.54 million to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its work removing soil, relocating businesses and monitoring the site of a former unpermitted landfill contaminated with lead, arsenic and other hazardous substances. Philadelphia owns land next to the landfill and is accused of dumping incinerator ash that contained heavy metals between 1967 and 1973. The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority was also part of the consent decree filed Wednesday in federal court, agreeing to pay $1.86 million to the EPA under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act stemming from its ownership of nearby land when...

