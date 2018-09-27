SEC's $60M Deal Over Web Marketing Scam Gets Court OK

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has entered final judgment on a pair of settlements that require a group of internet marketers to pay $60 million connected to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accusing them of duping at least 75,000 investors out of millions with videos that promised quick profits. In orders entered Wednesday and Thursday in Miami, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. ordered Timothy J. Atkinson and his company All In Publishing LLC to disgorge $27.2 million plus $2.8 million in prejudgment interest, and said co-defendant Jay Passerino must disgorge more than $1.8 million plus interest. The judgments...

