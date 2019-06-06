Lawmakers To Quiz FCA, BoE On Suspended Woodford Fund

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 3:28 PM BST) -- Lawmakers will grill regulators on the operation of a struggling equity fund that was suspended this week, but which continued to take in almost £100,000 ($127,000) in management fees every day even as investors are locked out of their accounts, the leader of the parliamentary Treasury Committee said Thursday. Neil Woodford — one of the U.K.’s most renowned stockpickers — suspended trading in his flagship £3.7 billion Woodford Equity Income Fund on Wednesday after increasing numbers of investors asked for their money back. The move has attracted the attention of lawmakers and the City watchdog. Nicky Morgan, who chairs the Treasury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS