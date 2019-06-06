Deutsche Bank Exec Rejects Kickback Claim At €840M Trial

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 8:56 PM BST) -- A Deutsche Bank executive discouraged a colleague from asking questions about the relationship between a Dutch housing client and the broker that handled its derivatives portfolio, according to a transcript read during the nonprofit's €840 million ($877 million) bribery case against the bank. Claus Telaar, Deutsche Bank's Dutch public sector director, testified Thursday that he did not know the broker with First in Finance Alternatives, or FIFA, was making payments to the executive in charge of investments for Stichting Vestia, one of the Netherlands' largest low-income housing providers. Vestia's suit against Deutsche Bank seeks €840 million in damages, claiming the bank...

